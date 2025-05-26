Poha, girlfriends and prison breaks: Jaipur jail scandal leaves officials red-faced; 13 arrested

JAIPUR: What was supposed to be a routine hospital visit for five inmates from the Jaipur Central Jail turned into an impromptu city tour with poha breakfasts, hotel stays, and reunions with wives and girlfriends.

A total of 13 people, including five constables, four inmates and four relatives, were arrested on Sunday after it came to the fore that the inmates had allegedly paid bribes to enjoy a few hours of freedom outside the jail, the police said on Monday.

The four inmates, Rafiq Bakri, Bhanwar Lal, Ankit Bansal, and Karan Gupta, had allegedly secured approvals for medical checkups at the SMS Hospital.

But instead of heading to their appointments, they allegedly bribed their way for a leisurely day out in the city, and only one prisoner made it to the hospital, the police said.

None of the four returned to the jail by the 5.30 pm deadline on Saturday.

"This outing was arranged for around Rs 25,000, routed through a middleman. The escorting constables were promised Rs 5,000 each," said a senior officer involved in the investigation.