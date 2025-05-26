Six trainee recruit constables of Punjab police relieved from training for failing dope test

CHANDIGARH: Six trainee recruit constables of Punjab Police who tested positive for drug consumption at the Punjab Police Recruit Training Centre at Jahankhelan in Hoshiarpur were relieved from the basic training with immediate effect. The incident has prompted many to question the impact of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' program started by the AAP-led Punjab government to eradicate drug menace from state.

Sources said that the trainee recruits reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior and that it was decided to conduct their dope tests. They trainees were tested on May 21 at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

Of the six trainees relieved from training, three were from Patiala district, two from Tarn Taran, and one from Ludhiana. They were all from the same batch, No. 270.

"All six have been sent back to their respective districts and struck off from the training program," said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official letter issued by Camp Adjutant (Outdoor) Kuldeep Singh of Punjab Police Recruit Training Centre at Jahankhelan in Hoshiarpur on May 24, stated that the behaviour of the trainees indicated possible use of odourless intoxicants thus prompting the decision to subject them to a drug screening. The letter was addressed to Ludhiana Police Commissioner and senior police officials of Tarn Taran and Patiala.