‘We didn’t want to start anything, but ...’: Tharoor

He highlighted the dastardly manner in which the tourists were singled out and targeted based on their religion, and the retaliatory measures taken by India through Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through precision strikes. He also listed various terror attacks — from 26/11 to attacks in Uri and Pulwama — carried out in India by terror outfits backed by Pakistan.

“India is not interested, and we still remain absolutely clear, we are not interested in warfare with Pakistan. We would much rather be left alone to grow our economy and put our people into the world of the 21st century,” he said.

The delegation includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

The delegation visited the 9/11 memorial in New York to pay respects and convey India’s shared experience with the US in fighting terrorism. “We went to the Memorial of September 11 to send a message that New York also suffered due to the issue of terrorists twenty years ago, this is our experience as well. We want them to understand that solidarity is essential in this matter,” he said.

‘Ushered in a new norm’

Shashi Tharoor said that post-Pahalgam attacks, India has ushered in a new norm in dealing with cross-border terror sponsored by Pakistan.