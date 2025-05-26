'Weakest CM': RJD questions Nitish's 'mental state' after he places flowerpot on bureaucrat's head at public event

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday placed a flowerpot on the head of a senior IAS officer who gifted it to him during a programme, prompting the opposition RJD to raise questions about his "mental state".

The incident happened at the LN Mishra Institute in Patna, where the CM laid foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 10 crore and handed over appointment letters to 20 newly-recruited faculty members.

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) S Siddharth gifted a flowerpot to Kumar, who placed it on the head of the bureaucrat soon after receiving it, leaving those present there bemused.

Siddharth promptly removed it and walked away as onlookers smiled.