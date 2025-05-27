'Absolutely shocking': Bombay HC slams Maharashtra government over arrest of 19-year-old student for post on Op Sindoor

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government while granting bail to a 19-year-old engineering student from Pune arrested for her social media post critical of Operation Sindoor.

A vacation bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan said it was "absolutely shocking" that the student has been treated like a "hardcore criminal" by the government.

"This is absolutely shocking. It appears like police officers are bent upon ruining her life. Equally the college," Justice Godse remarked ordering the immediate release of the girl, currently lodged in Pune's Yerwada Central prison.

The court ordered the student to be released on Tuesday itself and made it clear that it will not at all accept any excuses later if the authorities fail to release her today before sunset.

The concerned officer of the prison is directed to ensure that she is released today evening itself so that she can appear for her college examination, the court said, suspending the rustication order passed against her and directing the institution to issue her a hall ticket.

The rustication order has been issued hurriedly without giving the student an opportunity to give her explanation, the court said.

The court also noted that the student should not have been arrested at all since she had deleted the post immediately, expressed remorse and apologised for the same.