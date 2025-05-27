Bhopal Diary | CM bats for protection of aquatic wildlife in MP

After seeking a census of snakes in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has now gone a step further by asking the MP Forest Department to prioritise the protection and management of aquatic wildlife. He emphasised that, if necessary, a separate officer should be appointed to oversee the head count and management of aquatic species. During a recent meeting of the state wildlife board, the CM reiterated the need to introduce new species. Yadav laid emphasis on efforts to boost the population of gharials in the state and discussed plans to introduce crocodiles into the Narmada river.

‘Lands of tribals being usurped by mafia’

Former CM and Congress veteran Kamal Nath has written to MP CM Mohan Yadav over the alleged usurping of land belonging to tribals in his home district Chhindwara by the land mafia. “The land mafia is usurping land of tribals by cheating them, and the Chhindwara district admin is directly or indirectly aiding the land sharks,” he claimed, adding, “Lands of tribals are being purchased and sold by land mafia by entering into contracts at rates much lower than market price. The sale deeds are being edited to transfer the lands in the name of non-tribals for commercial use.” The Congress leader has demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.