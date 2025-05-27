BSF thwarts infiltration bid by Bangladeshi nationals at Indo-Bangladesh Border in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place during the reported deportation of 14 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to reports, an altercation between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) ensued when the persons were being pushed back. However, the BSF neither confirmed the reports of deportation nor an altercation with the BGB.