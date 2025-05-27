BSF thwarts infiltration bid by Bangladeshi nationals at Indo-Bangladesh Border in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place during the reported deportation of 14 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
According to reports, an altercation between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) ensued when the persons were being pushed back. However, the BSF neither confirmed the reports of deportation nor an altercation with the BGB.
The border-guarding force in a statement, said the troops observed suspicious movement of Bangladeshi nationals approaching the international border from the Bangladesh side with the intention to cross into Indian territory.
“Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated into Bangladesh,” the statement said.
The statement further stated that the incident underscored the BSF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s borders.
“The BSF remains dedicated to its mission of securing the nation’s borders while upholding humanitarian principles and international cooperation,” the statement added.