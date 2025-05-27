BSF to roll out digital camouflage uniform amid rising terror threats for all ranks

NEW DELHI: In response to a new tactic adopted by terrorists, wearing Army fatigues to mislead civilians and target security personnel, the government has decided to introduce a new digital camouflage pattern uniform for all ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF), the country’s second-largest paramilitary force guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Incidentally, the decision to implement the uniform makeover comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack, during which terrorists were seen wearing Army fatigues.

According to officials, the revamped uniform, which includes both combat and daily wear, will soon be rolled out across all theatres of deployment on both the eastern and western flanks of India, as well as for personnel engaged in internal security duties.

The design and colour of the uniform have been finalised, and the government has approved them with plans to begin phased distribution by sometime next week.