BSF to roll out digital camouflage uniform amid rising terror threats for all ranks

NEW DELHI: In response to a new tactic adopted by terrorists, wearing Army fatigues to mislead civilians and target security personnel, the government has decided to introduce a new digital camouflage pattern uniform for all ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF), the country’s second-largest paramilitary force guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said on Tuesday.
Incidentally, the decision to implement the uniform makeover comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack, during which terrorists were seen wearing Army fatigues.
According to officials, the revamped uniform, which includes both combat and daily wear, will soon be rolled out across all theatres of deployment on both the eastern and western flanks of India, as well as for personnel engaged in internal security duties.
The design and colour of the uniform have been finalised, and the government has approved them with plans to begin phased distribution by sometime next week.
Officials added that the digital print aligns with global standards and also follows the Indian Army’s transition to a digital pattern uniform last year, developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).
Officials stated that the digital print on the new uniforms will be difficult to copy or replicate by adversarial forces, as it features pixelated patterns in multiple colours.
The fabric will be primarily cotton-rich, consisting of only 20 percent polyester, making it both durable and comfortable, they added.
The BSF received widespread commendation for its role during the recent military standoff with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged its valour, stating, “I salute every individual of the Air Force, the Navy, the Army and the BSF.”
In a rare joint briefing, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai also highlighted the BSF’s contributions. “BSF was an equal partner in our response. From their DG to their Prahari at the BOP – they stood shoulder to shoulder with us," he said.
A senior official noted that as tensions continue to simmer along the western borders, the decision to revamp the uniform signals both preparedness and a broader push for modernisation within India’s security architecture.