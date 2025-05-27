CBI secures INTERPOL Silver Notices to track proceeds of crime parked abroad

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has succeeded in securing the country’s first-ever two INTERPOL Silver Notices, marking a significant step in global efforts to track and recover assets linked to criminal activities, officials said on Tuesday.
In its pilot phase involving 51 countries, INTERPOL’s Silver Notice enables member nations to share alerts and requests for information on assets tied to serious crimes such as fraud, corruption, drug trafficking and environmental offences.
The pilot phase, which will run at least till November 2025, allows each country to publish up to nine Silver Notices and India has already taken the lead by targeting high-profile cases.
“The first INTERPOL Silver Notice secured by the CBI pertains to Shokeen Shubham’s visa fraud empire and was issued on May 23. Shubham, a former Personnel Visas & Local Law Officer at a foreign embassy in New Delhi, had between September 2019 and May 2022, allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated visa fraud scheme, conspiring with others to facilitate Schengen visas for applicants in exchange for hefty bribes ranging from Rs 15,00,000 to Rs 45,00,000 per person,” the CBI said in a statement.
The proceeds of this illegal operation were used to acquire six immovable properties in Dubai, which were valued at 7,760,500 Dirhams (approximately Rs 15,73,51,250), it added.
“Prior to the Silver Notice, the CBI had also secured a Blue Notice through INTERPOL to trace Shubham’s whereabouts, underscoring the agency’s relentless pursuit of justice. The Silver Notice now aims to locate and monitor his Dubai-based assets, paving the way for potential recovery efforts,” it said.
In another case, which pertains to Amit Madanlal Lakhanpal’s cryptocurrency scam, the CBI secured Silver Notice on May 26, 2025. Lakhanpal created an unrecognised digital currency called MTC, luring investors with false promises of high returns, the CBI said.
“Without requisite permissions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the government, he collected approximately Rs 113.10 crore from unsuspecting investors. Instead of delivering on his promises, Lakhanpal embezzled the funds, leaving investors financially devastated,” it said.
“To bolster his fraudulent scheme, Lakhanpal impersonated an authorised representative of India’s Ministry of Finance, further deceiving investors. A Red Notice had previously been issued against him through INTERPOL to aid in his apprehension. The Silver Notice now targets his assets worldwide, aiming to identify and recover the illicit proceeds of his cryptocurrency scam,” the CBI said.
The issuance of these Silver Notices marks a turning point in India’s fight against transnational financial crime. By leveraging INTERPOL’s global network, the CBI, alongside agencies like the ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is sending a clear message that the proceeds of crimes would not remain hidden, no matter where they are stashed.