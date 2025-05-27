CBI secures INTERPOL Silver Notices to track proceeds of crime parked abroad

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has succeeded in securing the country’s first-ever two INTERPOL Silver Notices, marking a significant step in global efforts to track and recover assets linked to criminal activities, officials said on Tuesday.

In its pilot phase involving 51 countries, INTERPOL’s Silver Notice enables member nations to share alerts and requests for information on assets tied to serious crimes such as fraud, corruption, drug trafficking and environmental offences.

The pilot phase, which will run at least till November 2025, allows each country to publish up to nine Silver Notices and India has already taken the lead by targeting high-profile cases.

“The first INTERPOL Silver Notice secured by the CBI pertains to Shokeen Shubham’s visa fraud empire and was issued on May 23. Shubham, a former Personnel Visas & Local Law Officer at a foreign embassy in New Delhi, had between September 2019 and May 2022, allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated visa fraud scheme, conspiring with others to facilitate Schengen visas for applicants in exchange for hefty bribes ranging from Rs 15,00,000 to Rs 45,00,000 per person,” the CBI said in a statement.