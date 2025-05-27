Chhattisgarh EOW files charge-sheet against ex-CM deputy secretary, former collector in DMF scam

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Bureau for Investigation of Economic Offences (EOW) on Tuesday filed a 6,000-page charge-sheet before the Special Court (Anti-Corruption), Raipur, against Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel; the then Korba collector, Ranu Sahu; and several others in connection with the multi-crore District Mineral Fund (DMF) scam.

Besides Chaurasia and Sahu, businessman Suryakant Tiwari, Maya Varriar, Manoj Dwivedi, Bhuneswar Singh Raj, Barosa Ram Thakur and Virendra Rathore have also been named in the charge-sheet.

They have been accused of direct involvement in corruption and financial embezzlement by manipulating the tender process to benefit favoured proprietors and suppliers. They allegedly collected illegal commissions amounting to around Rs 75 crore in the DMF scam in Korba district. According to investigators, these substantial bribes were paid in exchange for securing DMF tenders.

The state EOW stated that an FIR had been registered against all the accused under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in addition to Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 491 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused named in the charge-sheet are currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail under judicial remand.

Chaurasia, during her tenure as a deputy secretary in the then Chief Minister’s Office, allegedly misused her official position and exercised undue administrative influence to facilitate the receipt of illegal commissions in return for awarding DMF tenders in Korba.

In May this year, the Chhattisgarh High Court rejected the bail plea of the accused in the DMF scam.