Cops step up vigil on Maoists; Naxal statement says surrendered cadres aided in May 21 gunfight

RAIPUR: Police and intelligence agencies have been keeping a close watch on activities of Maoist cadres and their overground supporters following the last week's killing of their top leader Basavaraju in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, officials said on Monday.

In a statement attributed to Maoists and shared nearly a week after the encounter, the Naxals have admitted that a total of 28 cadres, including Basavaraju, were killed in the gun-battle.

In one of the biggest strikes on Naxalites, security forces gunned down Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and 26 other cadres during a fierce encounter in forests of Abhujmad along Bijapur-Narayanpur inter-district border on May 21.

Two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of state police were also killed during the gunfight.

In the statement dated May 25, shared on social media on Monday, Maoists claimed some cadres active in the unit of Basavaraju recently surrendered before police and helped security forces in the operation, resulting in the death of the septuagenarian Naxal leader.

The three-page statement was issued in the name of Vikalp, a spokesperson of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), which had been instrumental in executing several deadly attacks on security forces in south Bastar.