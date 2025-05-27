Eminent Muslim personalities write to UP CM over assault on four youths for transporting meat

NEW DELHI: A group of eminent Muslim personalities has expressed their ‘deep anguish’ and ‘concern’ over a mob attack on meat traders from the minority community in Aligarh recently.

In a letter written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the group under the name of ‘Citizens for Fraternity’, sought legal and judicial remedial measures for the victims.

Terming the attack a ‘deeply disturbing incident’, they said that such occurrences are a ‘blot on all efforts towards peace and harmony’.

“At this critical hour, when India is projecting a unified commitment towards communal harmony, countering Terrorism—not only being perpetuated by its neighbour but also within the country—such incidents are a blot on all efforts towards peace and harmony. These have occurred too many times, often encouraged by inadequate police action. The enemies of the nation do take advantage of such communal hatred and social division to create divisive mayhem within the country which can be extremely alarming,” read the letter jointly signed by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najeeb Jung, former Deputy Chief of Army Staff and Former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lt Gen (Retd) Zameeruddin Shah, and noted industrialist Saeed Mustafa Sherwani.