Ex-CJI Khehar, dancer Shobana among 68 personalities conferred with Padma awards

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, dancer Shobana Chandrakumar, actor Anant Nag and Vice Chancellor of prestigious King George's Medical University Soniya Nityanand were among 68 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

A total of 139 distinguished persons were named for the country's civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on January 25.

The President gave awards to 68 chosen ones on Tuesday in the second civil investiture ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

During the first investiture ceremony on April 28, President Murmu had conferred Padma awards to 71 personalities.

In the ceremony in Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, President Murmu conferred the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan to Justice (retd) Khehar for public affairs while the award for late Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and late legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha were received by Lakhia's grandson and Sinha's son.