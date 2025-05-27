Family of seven dies by suicide in car over financial woes in Haryana's Panchkula

CHANDIGARH: Seven members of a family from Dehradun, Uttarakhand found to have died by suicide in Panchakula, Haryana on Monday night. Police said financial losses may have driven them to the extreme step.

Sources said the family consumed poison and died by suicide around midnight inside their car parked in Sector 27, Panchkula. The rear windows were covered with a towel, and the car was locked from inside. A passer-by, noticing the unusual window covering, looked inside, found the occupants unconscious, and alerted the police.

Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) rushed to the spot and found seven family members inside the car, most of them in a semi-conscious state. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The family had reportedly travelled to Panchkula to attend a Hanuman Katha event organised by Bageshwar Dham. With the event having recently concluded, they were on their way back to Dehradun when they took the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, his father Deshraj Mittal and his wife, Praveen’s wife, and their three children, two teenage daughters and a son. The family owned a tours and travels business that reportedly suffered heavy losses.