Family of seven dies by suicide in car over financial woes in Haryana's Panchkula

CHANDIGARH: Seven members of a family from Dehradun, Uttarakhand found to have died by suicide in Panchakula, Haryana on Monday night. Police said financial losses may have driven them to the extreme step.
Sources said the family consumed poison and died by suicide around midnight inside their car parked in Sector 27, Panchkula. The rear windows were covered with a towel, and the car was locked from inside. A passer-by, noticing the unusual window covering, looked inside, found the occupants unconscious, and alerted the police.
Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) rushed to the spot and found seven family members inside the car, most of them in a semi-conscious state. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.
The family had reportedly travelled to Panchkula to attend a Hanuman Katha event organised by Bageshwar Dham. With the event having recently concluded, they were on their way back to Dehradun when they took the extreme step.
The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, his father Deshraj Mittal and his wife, Praveen’s wife, and their three children, two teenage daughters and a son. The family owned a tours and travels business that reportedly suffered heavy losses.
Mittal was the only family member still alive when the police arrived but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A handwritten note was recovered from the car, though its details have not yet been disclosed.
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik and Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order Amit Dahiya reached the location and began an investigation. "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached there and learnt they were declared brought dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and he has also been declared dead. As per initial facts it is a case of suicide. We are collecting scientific evidence to assess the matter,’’ said Kaushik.
Sources pointed out that initial findings suggest financial problems as a possible reason behind the extreme step. Relatives said the family used to live in Panchkula and ran a business with a sound financial condition but shifted to Dehradun about ten years ago after suffering business losses and falling into debt.
A forensic team also arrived to collect evidence and examine the vehicle. "The vehicle is being thoroughly examined along with the surrounding area. While the case appears to be one of suicide, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths," said a senior official.
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for post-mortem examination. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh stated, "We will conduct a thorough investigation at our end and provide full cooperation to Panchkula police if required."
Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities are continuing their probe to ascertain the full sequence of events and confirm the exact cause of death for all seven family members.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)