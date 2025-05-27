Four sanitation workers die in Jaipur jewellery shop’s septic tank while recovering gold residue

Two other workers remain in critical condition at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while two were discharged after receiving first aid.JAIPUR: Four sanitation workers were suffocated to death in Jaipur after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at Achal Jewels Private Limited in the Sitapura Industrial Area on Monday night.

Two other workers remain in critical condition at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while two were discharged after receiving first aid.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the Jewellery Zone known as G-Block of Sitapura, under the Sanganer Sadar police station limits. The workers had descended into a 10-foot-deep septic tank when they were overcome by toxic fumes.

According to reports, the real cause of the tragedy appears to be linked to the alleged negligence and greed of the company management. Earlier that afternoon, workers had refused to enter the tank, citing intense heat and the presence of poisonous gases caused by chemical-laden water. However, after pressure from supervisors and promises of extra money, several workers agreed to proceed with the cleaning.