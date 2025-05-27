Four sanitation workers die in Jaipur jewellery shop’s septic tank while recovering gold residue

Two other workers remain in critical condition at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while two were discharged after receiving first aid.JAIPUR: Four sanitation workers were suffocated to death in Jaipur after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at Achal Jewels Private Limited in the Sitapura Industrial Area on Monday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the Jewellery Zone known as G-Block of Sitapura, under the Sanganer Sadar police station limits. The workers had descended into a 10-foot-deep septic tank when they were overcome by toxic fumes.
According to reports, the real cause of the tragedy appears to be linked to the alleged negligence and greed of the company management. Earlier that afternoon, workers had refused to enter the tank, citing intense heat and the presence of poisonous gases caused by chemical-laden water. However, after pressure from supervisors and promises of extra money, several workers agreed to proceed with the cleaning.
Amit Pal and Rohit Pal were the first to enter the tank at around 8 pm. After some time, both lost consciousness and called for help. In an attempt to rescue them, six more workers—including Sanjeev Pal and Mukesh—entered the tank, but all of them also fainted and were rushed to the hospital.
Doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital declared Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal (all residents of Ambedkar Nagar in UP), and Arpit Yadav of Sultanpur dead. Ajay Chauhan and Rajpal are currently undergoing treatment, while Amit Pal and Surajpal were discharged after first aid.
Sanganer Sadar Circle Inspector Anil Jaiman said the police received the information through control room calls and promptly reached the scene. “Four workers were declared dead at the hospital, two are in critical condition, and two were discharged after initial treatment,” he confirmed.
The Police probe has revealed that the workers were initially reluctant to undertake the work, but agreed to do it after they were offered extra money to remove sludge for the recovery of lost gold and silver particles.
In the process of making jewellery, fine particles of gold and silver often get lodged in septic tanks during the chemical washing process. Gradually, solid sludge containing residues of these precious metals settles at the bottom and most factories normally recover these by employing sanitation workers.
Forensic teams have been sent to the site to help with the formal probe on this case.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sharply criticized the state government’s handling of sanitation worker safety.
Posting on his social media account X, Gehlot wrote, “In the last 10 days, 11 people have died while cleaning septic tanks and drains in Deeg, Bikaner, and now Jaipur. It appears the government is ignoring the plight of sanitation workers. Although the budget promised machines to replace manual cleaning, this commitment remains only on paper. When will the government wake up from its slumber?”