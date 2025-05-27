Government extends ITR filing due date from July 31 to September 15

The CBDT on Tuesday informed that it has extended the due date for filing ITRs from July 31st to September 15, 2025 for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26.

"In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing returns," the CBDT said in a statement.

"Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of IRs, originally due on 31st July 2025, is extended to 15th September 2025. A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately," the statement said.

The income tax department said that the extension will ensure a smoother and more accurate filing experience for the taxpayers.

"This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone. Formal notification will follow," the Income Tax Department said in a post on X.