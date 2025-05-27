HC notice to ECI on plea seeking CCTV footage of assembly seat won by Fadnavis in 2024

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India on a petition seeking copies of videography and CCTV footage of the Nagpur South-west assembly seat from where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was elected.

The Nagpur bench of the court also issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Office and the Nagpur district collector.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Congress member Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who lost to Fadnavis in the constituency in November 2024, seeking copies of the footage.

Gudadhe had earlier this year also filed a petition challenging Fadnavis's victory from Nagpur South-west, alleging procedural lapses and corrupt practices in his election.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Gudadhe had lost to Fadnavis, the BJP candidate, by 39,710 votes.