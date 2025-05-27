Indian Railways inaugurates its most powerful 9,000 HP engine

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has taken a significant stride in freight mobility as PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Loco Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, Gujarat.

The facility is designed to produce 1,200 state-of-the-art electric freight locomotives, each with a formidable 9000 HP capacity. This development is expected to provide a substantial boost to India’s engineering capabilities and industrial ambitions in the freight sector.

A senior railway officer stated, “With the ability to haul 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes even on steep gradients, these locomotives are set to be game-changers in heavy-duty freight movement.”

Built under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the locomotives feature advanced IGBT-based propulsion technology, which ensures superior energy efficiency and operational performance. The 9000 HP locomotive is the most powerful single-unit electric engine ever developed for Indian Railways.

Previously, freight locomotives typically operated at 4500 or 6000 HP. Although 12,000 HP engines are in use, they are formed by coupling two 6000 HP units.

“In contrast, the Dahod-built locomotive offers a unified, high-powered solution that can haul significantly longer and heavier freight trains with ease,” said a senior railway official.