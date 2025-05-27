Indian Railways inaugurates its most powerful 9,000 HP engine

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has taken a significant stride in freight mobility as PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Loco Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, Gujarat.
The facility is designed to produce 1,200 state-of-the-art electric freight locomotives, each with a formidable 9000 HP capacity. This development is expected to provide a substantial boost to India’s engineering capabilities and industrial ambitions in the freight sector.
A senior railway officer stated, “With the ability to haul 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes even on steep gradients, these locomotives are set to be game-changers in heavy-duty freight movement.”
Built under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the locomotives feature advanced IGBT-based propulsion technology, which ensures superior energy efficiency and operational performance. The 9000 HP locomotive is the most powerful single-unit electric engine ever developed for Indian Railways.
Previously, freight locomotives typically operated at 4500 or 6000 HP. Although 12,000 HP engines are in use, they are formed by coupling two 6000 HP units.
“In contrast, the Dahod-built locomotive offers a unified, high-powered solution that can haul significantly longer and heavier freight trains with ease,” said a senior railway official.
The increased power of the 9000 HP engine addresses one of Indian Railways’ most pressing issues—congestion on high-density freight corridors.
Sources in the Ministry of Railways noted that the decision to manufacture these advanced locomotives in Dahod is not only a strategic industrial move but also a revival of the region’s railway legacy.
“Once a major hub for railway works, Dahod had seen a decline after key operations were moved elsewhere. In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned Dahod’s resurgence as a railway manufacturing powerhouse. Today, that vision has materialised with the establishment of a world-class facility in partnership with Siemens India, selected through a transparent tendering process,” remarked a railway officer.
Officials stated that the factory is capable of producing both Broad Gauge locomotives for Indian Railways and Standard Gauge locomotives for export. This dual capability enhances India’s standing in the global railway manufacturing market.
“With 89% of the components made in India, the project aligns perfectly with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for World’ visions. High-quality, cost-effective production makes these locomotives highly exportable, opening new doors for India in international railway supply chains,” he remarked.
Speaking about the features of the Dahod-built locomotives, a senior railway officer said, “What sets the 9000 HP locomotive apart is its deep integration of sustainability. The manufacturing process itself is powered by green energy, earning the facility a Green Manufacturing tag. The locomotive design includes regenerative braking, which feeds electricity back into the grid when brakes are applied, further reducing the carbon footprint.”
“From factory-fitted Kavach (India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system) to modern driver cabins with air-conditioning, low noise and minimal vibration, the 9000 HP engine is engineered with safety and comfort in mind. Toilets feature electronic locks that can only be accessed when the engine is stationary, ensuring operational discipline. Onboard cameras on all sides provide enhanced monitoring and security,” a railway officer outlined the technical features of this powerful locomotive.
A virtual digital model of the locomotive has also been developed to support training for mechanics and drivers. “Using VR headsets, trainees can interact with a highly realistic simulation of the locomotive, allowing them to explore and familiarise themselves with every component in a safe, immersive environment,” he said.
Several railway officials, speaking to TNIE, expressed confidence that the 9000 HP locomotive will become the linchpin of a bold new freight ecosystem.