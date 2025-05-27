INTERVIEW | ‘Basavaraju killing a success, but gun can’t kill ideology’

The recent successes of security forces in their anti-LWE (Left-Wing Extremism) operations endorse the integrated policy of the government of the day, says Ashok Prasad, former Special Secretary of Internal Security and ex-Special Director of Intelligence Bureau. He tells Mukesh Ranjan that he exuded confidence that the state apparatus has now started dominating the military formations of the Maoists. Excerpts:

How do you see one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in recent times, in Chhattisgarh, where nearly 70 Maoists have been killed?

It is a major achievement of the security forces. It is also a significant endorsement of the governments’ policy and integrated strategy. The multi-pronged strategy of successive Union governments has gained momentum and is beginning to dominate the military formations of the LWEs. The success is also due to the ‘All-India Response System’ in place.