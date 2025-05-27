J&K CM Omar chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, vows revival of tourism after terror attack

SRINAGAR: In a symbolic and defiant move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting at the world-famous tourist destination of Pahalgam on Tuesday, aiming to instil confidence among tourists and convey that the Valley will not be cowed by acts of terror.

The meeting served as both an administrative exercise and a statement of resilience following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and a local resident.

Omar, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and the Chief Secretary, posted on X after the meeting: “Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message, we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid.”

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the economic significance of tourism and lamented its politicisation. “For us, tourism is an economic activity. It is a source of livelihood for people. Unfortunately, it was linked with politics,” he said.

The cabinet convened in Pahalgam in the wake of the devastating April 22 attack and the subsequent four-day military skirmishes between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The attack triggered mass cancellations and a sharp decline in hotel bookings across major tourist spots including Srinagar, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg, where hotel occupancy has plummeted to near zero.

“There will be an effort from the government to insulate tourism from the situation. We want the world should look at Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism as an economic activity instead of associating it with any other issue,” said Omar.