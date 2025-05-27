J&K CM Omar chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, vows revival of tourism after terror attack

SRINAGAR: In a symbolic and defiant move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting at the world-famous tourist destination of Pahalgam on Tuesday, aiming to instil confidence among tourists and convey that the Valley will not be cowed by acts of terror.
The meeting served as both an administrative exercise and a statement of resilience following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and a local resident.
Omar, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and the Chief Secretary, posted on X after the meeting: “Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message, we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid.”
Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the economic significance of tourism and lamented its politicisation. “For us, tourism is an economic activity. It is a source of livelihood for people. Unfortunately, it was linked with politics,” he said.
The cabinet convened in Pahalgam in the wake of the devastating April 22 attack and the subsequent four-day military skirmishes between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.
The attack triggered mass cancellations and a sharp decline in hotel bookings across major tourist spots including Srinagar, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg, where hotel occupancy has plummeted to near zero.
“There will be an effort from the government to insulate tourism from the situation. We want the world should look at Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism as an economic activity instead of associating it with any other issue,” said Omar.
Having served as Chief Minister for seven years, Omar said his experience has taught him that tourism should be viewed as a conflict-neutral activity. “I have been CM of J&K for seven years and as per my experience, tourism everywhere essentially has to be a conflict-neutral activity,” he said.
He further noted that various indicators are available to measure normalcy in the region, and the government will continue to monitor and use them.
“Our effort will be to steadily start tourism revival in J&K, especially in the Valley,” he said, adding, “Whatever steps need to be taken, the J&K government will take them.”
Omar stressed the importance of cooperation from the Central government in the revival efforts. “We will need support from the Central government and I hope we will get the support from the Centre,” he said.
He assured that the state government would provide a conducive atmosphere for the return of tourists and expressed optimism that visitors would eventually return.
“You cannot revive tourism without instilling confidence among the tourists. You cannot revive tourism without giving travellers a feel that they are safe and secured,” he added.
The Chief Minister also pointed out that effective coordination between all levels of governance would be necessary to restore tourism. “Three governments – J&K’s elected government, J&K’s unelected government and the Central government will have to work for revival of tourism in J&K,” he said.
He further revealed that of the 48 tourist destinations closed for both tourists and locals following the April 22 attack, some may soon be reopened. “Some should be reopened whose security audit has taken place,” he stated.