Mumbai receives 106 mm rains in 24 hours; IMD forecasts moderate to heavy showers

MUMBAI: After being pummelled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai witnessed a brief respite on Tuesday morning, with the island city recording an average rainfall of 106 mm in 24 hours, civic officials said.

Public transport services, including suburban trains, were running with minor delays, while the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and metro services were on, they said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nariman Point recorded the highest rainfall at 252 mm between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm).

In 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city recorded an average of 106 mm rainfall, while the western suburbs received 72 mm and the eastern suburbs 63 mm, the BMC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places, it was stated.