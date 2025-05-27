NGOs getting foreign funding won't be able to publish news content: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asserted that the NGOs engaged in publication-related activities and receiving foreign contribution, will not be able to publish any newsletter and must get a certificate from the Registrar of the Newspaper for India that it does not circulate any news content.

The new rules will have to be abided by the NGOs seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, it said.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has amended the rules made under the FCRA and henceforth, NGOs which are seeking permission to get foreign funding must give an undertaking that it will adhere to the Good Practice Guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering.

The MHA said such bodies or NGOs, which are seeking registration must enclose financial statements and audit reports of the last three financial years, including the statement of assets and liabilities, receipts and payments account, and income and expenditure account.

If the audit reports and financial statements do not contain activity-wise expenditure for the last three financial years, a chartered accountant's certificate specifying the activity-wise amount spent by the association, duly reconciled with the income and expenditure account and the receipt and payment account must be submitted.