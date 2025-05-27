NIA arrests CRPF ASI for espionage, sharing info with Pakistan Intelligence agencies

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on allegations of espionage by sharing sensitive information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs), officials said on Monday.

They said that ASI Moti Ram Jat was arrested from Delhi after he was found to be allegedly involved in passing on classified information to PIOs for nearly two years in exchange of pecuniary benefits.

Following his arrest, the CRPF ASI was produced before a special court, which sent him to the NIA custody till June 6, the officials said.

Meanwhile, after his arrest the CRPF has dismissed him from service. “In the course of close monitoring of social media activity by CRPF personnel, in coordination with central agencies, one individual was found to have acted in violation of established norms and protocols,” a NIA officer said.