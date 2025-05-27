North India's largest film city one step closer to construction in UP as Boney Kapoor's firm submits layout plan

LUCKNOW: The International Film City project in Uttar Pradesh, conceptualised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken a major step forward with renowned film producer Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Projects LLP, submitting the detailed layout plan to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday.
Planned as North India’s largest film city, the mega project will be developed over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 of Greater Noida, along the Yamuna Expressway. The first phase will span 230 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,510 crore.
Shailendra Bhatia, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), YEIDA, confirmed that the layout was submitted in the presence of various officials. “The authority will now review and examine the entire layout plan, after which the necessary approvals will be granted to begin construction,” he stated.
YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh emphasised that the construction must strictly adhere to the approved agreement, and any modifications will require prior approval. He added that separate No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be necessary for elements such as parking, landscaping, and gardening.
Bayview Projects LLP had emerged as the highest bidder, offering an 18% gross revenue share, and was issued the Letter of Award last year. The concession agreement between YEIDA and Boney Kapoor’s firm was signed on 27 June 2024, with the site’s right of way transferred on 27 February 2025. The master plan received formal approval on 30 January 2025.
The Film City will be developed in three phases over the next eight years. Phase one will see development on 230 acres, including:
155 acres for core infrastructure such as film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute.
75 acres reserved for a commercial centre comprising retail spaces, offices, and entertainment complexes, to be initiated only after film-related facilities are completed.
Construction is set to commence immediately following final approvals. “We will build a Film City that fulfils CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision,” said Rajiv Arora, General Manager of Bayview Projects LLP.
The foundation stone of the project will be laid by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The development is expected to generate approximately 500,000 direct and indirect jobs, significantly boosting Uttar Pradesh’s economy.
Key features of the upcoming International Film City:
A grand convention centre with seating capacity for 10,000 guests, ideal for major film events and ceremonies.
A museum dedicated to Indian cinema.
A dedicated film festival area with an auditorium and guest house.
Separate artist accommodation facilities.
Small studio units inspired by various Indian architectural styles, available for rent for shooting or accommodation.
Large sound stages, including an underwater shooting studio.