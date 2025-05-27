North India's largest film city one step closer to construction in UP as Boney Kapoor's firm submits layout plan

LUCKNOW: The International Film City project in Uttar Pradesh, conceptualised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken a major step forward with renowned film producer Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Projects LLP, submitting the detailed layout plan to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday.

Planned as North India’s largest film city, the mega project will be developed over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 of Greater Noida, along the Yamuna Expressway. The first phase will span 230 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,510 crore.

Shailendra Bhatia, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), YEIDA, confirmed that the layout was submitted in the presence of various officials. “The authority will now review and examine the entire layout plan, after which the necessary approvals will be granted to begin construction,” he stated.

YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh emphasised that the construction must strictly adhere to the approved agreement, and any modifications will require prior approval. He added that separate No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be necessary for elements such as parking, landscaping, and gardening.