Polling for 8 RS seats from TN, Assam in June

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for conducting biennial polls to eight Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Assam. The voting for the same will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on the same day.

The biennial elections are being held as the terms of eight members of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the two states, are set to expire between June and July, the poll panel said in an official statement.

From Assam, two seats will fall vacant with the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya, both of whom will demit office on June 14.