President's rule failed to maintain peace in Manipur: Congress

IMPHAL: Amid protests over concealing the state's name on the windshield of a government bus, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that the President's rule has "failed" to maintain peace in the state.

He also claimed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who took charge in January this year, should be recalled by the Centre.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, following a prolonged ethnic violence in the state.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

In a post on X, Meghachandra, the Wangkhem MLA, alleged, "Double-engine government had already failed Manipur for the last more than 2 years. President's Rule, too, has failed Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly fails Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah should resign. Manipur governor should be recalled."