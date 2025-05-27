Qatar emphasises zero-tolerance towards terrorism during Indian delegation's visit

DOHA: Qatar emphasised zero-tolerance towards terrorism during the all-party delegation's visit here that highlighted the need to stop differentiating the terrorists and their backers, the Indian mission in Doha said on Tuesday.

The multi-party delegation led by MP Supriya Sule on Monday concluded its visit to Qatar -- the first leg of the four-nation tour planned following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and the subsequent developments.

"The Qatar side emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and stressed that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation appreciated the condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by the Government of Qatar and thanked the Qatari leadership for its support," a statement by the Indian embassy here said.