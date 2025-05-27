Rs 10k for 25L loss: Govt compensation irks Pakistan shelling victims of J&K border villagers

SRINAGAR: “My house was completely damaged in the Pakistani shelling. I spent Rs 15,000 to clear the debris, but surprisingly, the government gave me only Rs 10,000 as compensation,” said Mohammad Maqbool Khan, a resident of Sonora, Kralapora, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He said the shelling totally damaged his house, and he incurred a loss of Rs 25-30 lakh. “Top civil and police officials also visited our village and saw the damage to my house and other houses in the village,” Khan said.

He is stunned by the paltry compensation: “I don’t know what to say. I am speechless.”

Over a hundred houses and structures were damaged in Pakistani troops’ mortar and artillery shelling in border areas of Tangdhar and Karnah in Kupwara district and Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In the Parampilla village of Uri, which is close to the LoC, the house of the sister of Syed Mustafa was badly damaged in Pakistani shelling.