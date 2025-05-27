UP court sentences Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist to 10 years imprisonment

LUCKNOW: A court in Moradabad has sentenced Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ulfat Hussain to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for being involved in terror activities, the additional district government counsel said on Tuesday.
Moradabad Additional District and Sessions Judge II Chhaya Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 on the convict in the order pronounced on Monday, said ADGC Suresh Singh.
After the pronouncement of verdict, the convict was sent to jail under tight security.
Ulfat Hussain alias Mohammad Saiful Islam, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been involved in terrorist activities since 2002 and was absconding after being granted bail in 2008, said the ADGC.
The Moradabad court had issued permanent warrants against him in both January, 2015 and March 2025.
A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest.
On March 8, 2025, a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Katghar Police successfully apprehended him in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently transferred him to Moradabad jail, Singh said.
The Moradabad police had arrested Ulfat Hussain along with his other accomplices, including Afzal alias Parvez and Hussain Malik with one more person on July 9, 2002.
The police had recovered an AK-47, an AK-56, two pistols of 30 bore each, 12 hand grenades, 39 timers, 50 detonators, 37 batteries and 29 kg of explosive. They were also carrying 560 bullets and eight magazines. As per the police sources, while being rounded up in 2002, Ulfat, along with his accomplices, was planning to carry out terror attacks at various religious places across Uttar Pradesh.