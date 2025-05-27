UP court sentences Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist to 10 years imprisonment

LUCKNOW: A court in Moradabad has sentenced Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ulfat Hussain to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for being involved in terror activities, the additional district government counsel said on Tuesday.

Moradabad Additional District and Sessions Judge II Chhaya Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 on the convict in the order pronounced on Monday, said ADGC Suresh Singh.

After the pronouncement of verdict, the convict was sent to jail under tight security.

Ulfat Hussain alias Mohammad Saiful Islam, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been involved in terrorist activities since 2002 and was absconding after being granted bail in 2008, said the ADGC.

The Moradabad court had issued permanent warrants against him in both January, 2015 and March 2025.