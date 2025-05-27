US embassy warns Indian students against dropping out, skipping classes; says it will lead to revocation of visa

NEW DELHI: The United States has issued a firm advisory to international students in the country, including Indian nationals, urging them to strictly comply with the terms of their student visas. The US embassy in New Delhi warned that students who violate visa conditions risk immediate consequences, including visa revocation and ineligibility for future US visas.
“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the embassy stated in its notice on Tuesday.
“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the advisory said.
The advisory comes amid growing concerns over non-compliance among international students. It highlights that students who drop out of their academic programs, skip classes, or leave their universities without proper notification are in direct violation of their visa terms.
Such actions can result in immediate termination of their F-1 visa status, which may jeopardise their legal stay in the US and impact any future study or immigration benefits.
According to the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange, the number of international students enrolled at US colleges and universities reached a record high in the 2023-2024 academic year. A total of 1,126,690 overseas students were studying in the United States, marking a 7% increase from the previous year.
India emerged as the leading contributor to this growth, sending 331,602 students to the US for higher education during the same period. This represents a significant 23% rise compared to the previous academic year, further solidifying India's position as one of the top sources of international students in the United
However, failure to follow the rules can have serious repercussions for international students under Trump administration. Violations such as poor academic performance, unauthorised absences, or failure to report employment under OPT can lead to deportation and the termination of work authorization. Additionally, such infractions may negatively affect the approval of future visa applications, including H-1B, L-1, or green cards.
Earlier this month, the US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had also reminded students on OPT that they must report their employment within 90 days of starting their OPT period. Non-compliance would result in the automatic cancellation of their record in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which tracks international students in the U.S.
The advisory comes at a time when immigration policies have seen increased scrutiny. During the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, international students were advised by several U.S. colleges to avoid travel outside the country, fearing visa complications or denial of re-entry.