US embassy warns Indian students against dropping out, skipping classes; says it will lead to revocation of visa

NEW DELHI: The United States has issued a firm advisory to international students in the country, including Indian nationals, urging them to strictly comply with the terms of their student visas. The US embassy in New Delhi warned that students who violate visa conditions risk immediate consequences, including visa revocation and ineligibility for future US visas.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the embassy stated in its notice on Tuesday.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the advisory said.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over non-compliance among international students. It highlights that students who drop out of their academic programs, skip classes, or leave their universities without proper notification are in direct violation of their visa terms.

Such actions can result in immediate termination of their F-1 visa status, which may jeopardise their legal stay in the US and impact any future study or immigration benefits.