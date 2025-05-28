56-year-old daily wage labourer clears Class 10 board exam to get job regularised in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Creating an example, a 56-year-old tribal man cleared the Class 10 board examination to get his daily wage job regularised.

According to Ganga Oraon, he has been working as a daily wage worker for the last 16 years, but when it came to the regularisation of his job, the officials turned down his application for not being a matriculate.

Ganga Oraon, who works as a daily wage worker at the District Superintendent of Education (DSE) Office in Khunti, has secured 47.2 per cent in the Class 10 Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Examination. He wrote his examination from Birsa High School at Chalagi in Khunti.

A resident of Kalamati village under Khunti Sadar block, Oraon had always dreamt of completing his education so that he could get a government job and support his family. But poverty upset his plans.

According to Ganga Oraon, he could not continue his studies beyond Class 9 and write the matric examination in 1983-84 as his family could not afford the required registration fee for the board exam, which was Rs 40 at that time.

“Presently, I am getting around Rs 9,000 every month by working as a daily wage worker at the DSE Office. I have been requesting the officials there to regularize my job, but they turned it down every time, saying that I did not have a matric certificate,” said Ganga Oraon.

Fed up with the excuses, Ganga Oraon decided to write the Class 10 board exams and finally did it. He cleared Class 9 examination in 2024 and then passed the Class 10 board exam this year. The results were declared on Tuesday.

“Now, I hope that my job will be regularised as they don’t have any excuse. My entire family is happy that I have passed the matric exam,” said Oraon. He has four daughters, his wife, and an 80-year-old mother in his family.