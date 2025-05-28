AIUDF alleges harassment of Muslims in Assam on mere suspicion of being illegal immigrants

GUWAHATI: Assam’s minority-based opposition party, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Wednesday petitioned Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, protesting “continued” harassment of Indian Muslims on the pretext of identifying and apprehending “so-called illegal foreigners” in the state.

A delegation of the party met the governor and submitted a memorandum to him seeking his intervention in the matter.

The party alleged people, especially from the Muslim community, were being picked up, interrogated and even arrested on the mere suspicion of being illegal immigrants.

“The actions have often been taken without credible evidence, legal notice, or proper verification of documents. Some were released after they were found to be genuine Indian citizens,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum further stated that most of the people from the Muslim community, belonging to poor families and surviving on daily wages as labourers, hardly had any scope to defend themselves from such “atrocities.”