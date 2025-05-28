Assam government to give arms licences to indigenous people living in 'vulnerable' areas

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday announced providing arms licenses to indigenous people living in “vulnerable and remote areas."

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the arms licences would be given to tackle unlawful threats from hostile quarters.

“Assam is a very difficult and sensitive state. The government of Assam has taken a very important decision today in our cabinet. We have decided that we will give arms licences to eligible persons who are residing in remote, vulnerable and border areas," Sarma said.

"We will encourage our original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply and take an arms licence as per eligibility provided in the Indian Arms Act,” he added.

He also stated that the licences would be given under a “special scheme for grant of arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam.”