BSF hero Prem Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand honoured as martyr after three decades

DEHRADUN: Nearly three decades after making the ultimate sacrifice defending the nation, Border Security Force Lance Naik Prem Singh Rawat has finally been accorded the coveted 'Martyr' status.

This long-awaited and poignant moment was filled with immense pride and emotion for his family and the residents of his native village.

The official certificate honouring his martyrdom was formally presented by the Government of India and the BSF Directorate, bringing a sense of closure to a chapter that has spanned generations.

Lance Naik Prem Singh Rawat, a resident of Rikosha village in Tarikhet Block, had joined the Border Security Force in 1984. He was serving as a Lance Naik with the 57th Battalion, stationed at the critical Jalangi Post along the India-Bangladesh border in South Bengal.

According to the BSF sources, It was on August 23, 1994, that Lance Naik Rawat displayed exemplary courage and selflessness.

During a fierce encounter with Bangladeshi smugglers, he valiantly put his life on the line, fighting bravely to protect the nation's security and ultimately sacrificing himself in the line of duty.

"This moment fills us with immense pride and a deep sense of gratitude," a relative, who preferred anonymity, told local reporters.

"While the wait was long, the recognition of his supreme sacrifice brings closure and reaffirms that his bravery will never be forgotten. He is truly our hero."