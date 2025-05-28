Centre raises paddy MSP by 3 per cent, pulses, oilseeds by up to 9 per cent for 2025-26 kharif season

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy by 3 per cent (Rs 69) to Rs 2,369 per quintal, while up to 9 per cent rise in pulses and oilseeds rates for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for the new kharif season was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement comes amid southwest monsoon reaching earlier than usual, giving a boost to the sowing of kharif crops, which contribute over 50 per cent of India's total annual foodgrain production.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Two key decisions were taken for the welfare of farmers -- kharif crops MSP and interest subvention scheme."

In the last 10-11 years, there has been a "massive" increase in the support price of 14 kharif crops in line with the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, he said.

For the 2025-26 kharif marketing season, the support price for 'common' and 'A grade' varieties of paddy has been increased by Rs 69 each to Rs 2,369 per quintal and Rs 2389 per quintal, respectively.