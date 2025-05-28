CPI seeks support of political parties for impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) MP and Leader of the party in the Upper House, P Sandosh Kumar has written to the presidents of all political parties demanding their support in initiating impeachment proceedings against former Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, following the shocking reports of unaccounted hoards of cash allegedly recovered from his residence.
In his letter, Sandosh Kumar stated that ‘if proven true, these allegations are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a serious affront to the integrity of our judicial institutions.”
Kumar urged all political parties to rise above partisanship and take constitutional responsibility to safeguard the credibility of India’s judiciary.
The Centre is weighing the option of bringing in Parliament an impeachment motion against Justice Varma, who has been indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed probe panel after the discovery of a huge sum of burnt cash from his official residence in the national capital.
Sources in the government said an impeachment motion in Parliament, which meets next during the Monsoon Session starting in the second half of July, is an obvious choice if Justice Verma, who was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court after the unsavoury incident, does not resign on his own.
The letter underscores the need for Parliament to act decisively in light of such serious allegations, invoking the provisions of Article 124 and Article 218 of the Constitution of India to initiate impeachment proceedings.
The CPI MP further emphasised that the legislature cannot be a silent spectator when such grave questions of judicial propriety and public accountability are raised.
Beyond the immediate case, Sandosh Kumar has also called for a “nationwide political dialogue on making the judiciary more accountable, inclusive, and socially representative.”
He highlighted that the judiciary continues to remain opaque in its appointments and largely unrepresentative in terms of caste, gender, and regional diversity.
“Our courts must reflect the plural character of Indian society. Accountability mechanisms for the higher judiciary are long overdue. What we are facing today is not an isolated case of alleged corruption—it is a systemic failure that demands both institutional reform and democratic will,” the CPI MP said.
The party has consistently championed democratic accountability across institutions and reiterates its demand for the establishment of a constitutionally backed, independent mechanism to oversee judicial conduct and integrity, read a statement issued by the Parliamentary Party Office of CPI on Wednesday.