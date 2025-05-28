CPI seeks support of political parties for impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) MP and Leader of the party in the Upper House, P Sandosh Kumar has written to the presidents of all political parties demanding their support in initiating impeachment proceedings against former Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, following the shocking reports of unaccounted hoards of cash allegedly recovered from his residence.

In his letter, Sandosh Kumar stated that ‘if proven true, these allegations are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a serious affront to the integrity of our judicial institutions.”

Kumar urged all political parties to rise above partisanship and take constitutional responsibility to safeguard the credibility of India’s judiciary.

The Centre is weighing the option of bringing in Parliament an impeachment motion against Justice Varma, who has been indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed probe panel after the discovery of a huge sum of burnt cash from his official residence in the national capital.