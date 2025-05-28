Haryana to conduct state-wide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 29 to boost emergency preparedness

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government is set to conduct a major state-wide Civil Defence exercise, named “Operation Shield,” on Thursday (May 29) across all 22 districts to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

A 15-minute blackout will be observed from 8 PM to 8:15 PM near vital installations. Civil defence mock drills are also likely to take place in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Punjab has written to the Centre expressing its inability to conduct mock drills tomorrow.

Scheduled to begin at 5 PM, this comprehensive drill is being organised under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios in light of current national security concerns.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Dr Sumita Misra, said that the exercise aims to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces and local communities, and identify areas that need to be strengthened, thus ensuring swift and effective response during any crisis.

She further stated that the drill will involve the large-scale mobilisation of Civil Defence Wardens, registered volunteers, and youth organisations including the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and Bharat Scouts and Guides to assist in simulated emergency scenarios.