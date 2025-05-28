Hemant Soren government should take steps to stop conversion if they are concerned about tribals: LoP Marandi

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing protest by the JMM and Congress demanding a Sarna Religion Code, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said that if these parties are truly concerned, they should take concrete steps to stop the conversion of tribals to Christianity.

According to Marandi, if all tribals who believe in Marang Buru or worship nature are converted to Christianity, then who will write ‘Sarna’ in the separate column of the census form. Notably, tribal leaders across Jharkhand have been demanding the implementation of a Sarna Code in census surveys to identify tribals as followers of the Sarna faith.

Marandi said religious conversion has become a major challenge in Jharkhand, which is why the previous Raghuvar Das-led BJP government had brought in a bill to curb it.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Marandi cited the 2011 caste census, claiming that 15.48% of the tribal population in Jharkhand had converted to Christianity. He added that nearly 26% of Oraon, around 33% of Munda, over 67% of Kharia, more than 2% of Ho, and about 1% of Santhal populations had adopted Christianity.

“Why doesn't the government explain how lakhs of tribals who traditionally followed the Sarna religion have now been converted to Christianity?” he asked.

Marandi said that in 2011, Jharkhand’s total population was 3.29 crore, of which 86.45 lakh (26.2%) were tribals. “Out of these, nearly 14 lakh (around 15%) identified themselves as Christians. The question is, how did so many tribals shift from their original Sarna faith to Christianity, and why is this trend continuing?" he said.

He added that the upcoming caste census would reveal the actual figures of tribal conversion, and warned, “When all tribals will become Christians, then where will Sarna survive?”