India's right to defend its people against terrorism recognised by various countries: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India gave a "firm, resolute and measured" response by destroying terror centres and launchpads in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, and the country's right to defend its people against terrorism has also been recognised by nations across the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event held at the Italian embassy here, he also recalled the solidarity expressed by Italy following the "barbaric" terror attack on April 22 in which 26 lives were lost.

The external affairs minister underlined that India-Italy bilateral ties are "undoubtedly on an upward trajectory."

The event was hosted this evening to mark Italy's National Day.

"We are thankful for Italy's solidarity and support to India following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India gave a firm and resolute and measured response by destroying the relevant terror centres and launchpads," Jaishankar said.

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with precision strikes early on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, in response to the dastardly Pahalgam massacre.

"India's right to defend its people against acts of terror has also been recognised by countries across the world. We believe that the world will have zero tolerance for terrorism and cross-border terrorism," he said.

In his address, Jaishankar said India's strategic partnership with Italy is based on "shared values and converging interests."

This is evident on platforms like G20 and the meetings between Prime Minster Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at G20 and G7 fora.

He underlined that India's partnership with Italy is also in multilateral initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Global Biofuels Alliance, Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"Our bilateral relations have intensified after adoption of the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29, by our Prime Ministers last November. We are hopeful that the roadmap provided in the JSAP will result in concrete and practical outcome for our societies and peoples," he said.

Trade and economic cooperation form an "important pillar of our partnership", the external affairs minister added.

Jaishankar also underlined that the the Indian diaspora in Italy is among the largest in Europe, and they are well received and appreciated for their contribution in various sectors.

In his address, he said, "Either in the Indo-Pacific or Indo-Mediterranean, as peninsular nations, India and Italy share maritime interests and a commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and shipping. Italy's greater presence in the Indo-Pacific Region as well as its undertaking activities under... will surely boost our cooperation further," he said.

Jaishankar asserted that "India-Italy relations are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory."

"There is a new momentum of political dialogue, of visits, of interest in each other's potentials, which I am confident will be tapped by stakeholders," he said.

He also reiterated the Indian government's commitment to consolidate India-Italy Strategic Partnership.