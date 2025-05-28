Interpol issues first Silver notice at India's request in visa fraud probe against ex-Embassy officer

NEW DELHI: The Interpol has issued the first Silver notice on India's request to track the global assets of former French Embassy officer Shubham Shokeen, who is wanted in connection with a visa fraud, officials said.

The Silver notice is a colour-coded notice introduced by the Interpol in January this year to track the movement of illicit assets across the globe.

The pilot project, of which India is also a part, started with the issuance of the first Silver notice on the request of Italy.

The Interpol issues nine types of colour-coded notices, each meant for seeking specific information from member countries worldwide.

For instance, Red is for detaining a fugitive, Blue for seeking additional information, Black for unidentified bodies and Yellow for missing persons.

India is among the 51 member countries taking part in the first phase of Silver notice issuance. The pilot project will continue till November.

As part of the pilot phase, each country can get nine Silver notices published.