Jharkhand government transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 48 IPS officers, including senior superintendents of police and SPs of 14 districts, an official notification said.

According to the notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday evening, Amol V Homkar, who was IG Operations, was made IG Railways, while ADG Priya Dubey has been given additional charge of ADG Modernisation cum Training.

Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar has been given additional charge of IG JAP.

ADG Railways Tadasha Mishra was made Special Secretary, Home Prison and Disaster Management Department, while ADG Operations Sanjay Anandrao Latkar has been given the charge of ADG Railways, it said.

In addition, the state government changed SSPs and SPs of Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, besides Pakur, Garhwa, Lohardaga, Simdega, Hazaribagh, Jamtara, Godda, West Singhbhum, Chaibasa, Gumla, Khunti, Bokaro and Chatra districts.

The Jharkhand government also transferred Ranchi's SP City, SP Rural and Dhanbad's SP City.

On Monday, the government had appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 20 districts of the state.