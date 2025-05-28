No proxy war, will be answered accordingly, says PM in Gujarat
AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that cross-border terrorism is no longer a proxy war for Pakistan but a deliberate war strategy. “You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly,” he warned.
Addressing a gathering at the launch of Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar, the prime minister said state honours given to terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor meant Pakistan was no longer indulging in shadow warfare.
Modi said, “This can no longer be called a proxy war. The terrorists killed after May 6 were given state honours—Pakistan’s flags draped their coffins, and their army saluted them. This isn’t covert terror; it’s an official war tactic.”
He warned that India would respond accordingly: “You are already at war, and we will answer in kind. We seek no enmity, only peace and progress—for ourselves and the world. But make no mistake: we will not tolerate aggression.”
Highlighting India’s swift retaliation, he said, “Nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed in just 22 minutes. It was a bold, decisive strike—executed in front of cameras, so no one back home would dare ask for proof.”
He likened Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terror to a thorn in India’s side. “Shareer kitna hi swasth kyu naa ho lekin agar ek kaanta chubhta hai toh poora shareer pareshan rehta hai. Ab humne tay kar liya hai uss kaante ko nikaal ke rahenge (No matter how healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain. Now, we have resolved that we will remove that thorn)”.
Asserting that “Operation Sindoor, launched on the night of May 6 by our armed forces, will now advance with the strength of the people,” he called for nationwide participation in building a self-reliant India. “This mission isn’t just about military might—it’s about every citizen stepping up. If we want a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and aim to take our economy from the 4th to the 3rd spot globally, we must stop depending on foreign goods,” Modi said.
PM slams state honours for slain ultras
‘IWT move enough to make Pak sweat’
Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which is in abeyance, the Prime Minister said: “I haven’t done much yet—we’ve only said that we’re keeping the treaty in abeyance. That alone is enough to make them sweat over there (in Pakistan).”