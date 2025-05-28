No proxy war, will be answered accordingly, says PM in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that cross-border terrorism is no longer a proxy war for Pakistan but a deliberate war strategy. “You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly,” he warned.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar, the prime minister said state honours given to terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor meant Pakistan was no longer indulging in shadow warfare.

Modi said, “This can no longer be called a proxy war. The terrorists killed after May 6 were given state honours—Pakistan’s flags draped their coffins, and their army saluted them. This isn’t covert terror; it’s an official war tactic.”

He warned that India would respond accordingly: “You are already at war, and we will answer in kind. We seek no enmity, only peace and progress—for ourselves and the world. But make no mistake: we will not tolerate aggression.”