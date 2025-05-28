PM Modi to address gathering at queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary celebrations in Bhopal on May 31

BHOPAL: Eighteenth century’s legendary Holkar dynasty queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar – who is famous for good governance and social reforms, besides cultural patronage and religious contributions – is presently at the centerstage of BJP’s development politics in Madhya Pradesh.

Ongoing celebrations marking the 300th birth anniversary of the visionary queen of Malwa kingdom, which began in September 2024, will reach its zenith on May 31 (the birth anniversary date) – when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan’ at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan.

The mega gathering of women (perhaps the first all women mega gathering to be addressed by the PM anywhere since Operation Sindoor) will see the presence of two lakh women from across the state.

“The gathering will have the presence of women entrepreneurs, workers, self help group members as well as beneficiaries of various women-oriented welfare schemes, like CM Ladli Behna Yojana. It will also see the PM virtually inaugurating the metro railway for Indore, unveiling new airports in Satna and Datia and foundation laying of a Kshipra river ghat in Ujjain,” state’s urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“While the PM will inaugurate the projects virtually from Bhopal, union ministers are likely to be present in each of the locations, Indore, Ujjain, Satna and Datia simultaneously,” he said.