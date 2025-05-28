PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of key infra projects in Kanpur on Friday

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kanpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth several thousand crores on Friday.
A key highlight of PM’s Kanpur visit will be the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for five units of Khurja, Obra, and Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plants. All the power projects will significantly spruce up the power infrastructure in the state.
The PM is expected to address a public rally at Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA) ground. In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection, on Wednesday, and reviewed the venue's readiness with senior officials.
Another highlight of PM’s visit will be inauguration of a crucial section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The newly-completed stretch from Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station, constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,120 crore, comprises 14 planned stations including five newly-built underground stations.
This segment is expected to provide improved urban mobility, connecting key city landmarks and commercial hubs, thereby boosting public transportation and easing city traffic.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the widening and strengthening work of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road while laying the foundation stone for a 220 kV substation at Sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
In addition, he will inaugurate two 132 kV substations at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida. Developed at a combined cost of over Rs 320 crore, these facilities are expected to significantly enhance electricity distribution, supporting the growing industrial and residential needs of the region.
In the power generation sector, a major milestone will be the inauguration of the 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project in Kanpur. Built at a cost of more than Rs 8,300 crore, the project is set to play a crucial role in expanding the state’s energy capacity.
Complementing this is the inauguration of three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project, developed at a cost of Rs 9,330 crore.
The visit also includes the inauguration of two new rail over bridges—at Panki Power House Railway Crossing and Panki Dham Crossing on Panki Road in Kalyanpur Panki Mandir, Kanpur.
Further supporting urban development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 40 MLD (Million Liters per Day) tertiary treatment plant at Bingawan in Kanpur, developed at a cost of over Rs 290 crore. The plant will enable the reuse of treated wastewater, promoting sustainable water resource management and conservation efforts in the region.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for key road projects to strengthen Kanpur’s industrial and defence connectivity. These will include the widening and strengthening of Gauria Pali Marg in Kanpur Nagar and a road link connecting Narwal Mode (AH-1) on the Prayagraj Highway to the Kanpur Defence Node.