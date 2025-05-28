PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of key infra projects in Kanpur on Friday

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kanpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth several thousand crores on Friday.

A key highlight of PM’s Kanpur visit will be the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for five units of Khurja, Obra, and Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plants. All the power projects will significantly spruce up the power infrastructure in the state.

The PM is expected to address a public rally at Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA) ground. In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection, on Wednesday, and reviewed the venue's readiness with senior officials.

Another highlight of PM’s visit will be inauguration of a crucial section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The newly-completed stretch from Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station, constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,120 crore, comprises 14 planned stations including five newly-built underground stations.