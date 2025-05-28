Ravi Shankar Prasad-led MP delagation concludes Paris visit, France says with India in fight against terror

PARIS: France has reiterated its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and agreed that the democratic world needs to speak in one voice on this issue, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the conclusion of the Paris leg of his all-party delegation's visit to Europe.

The nine-member delegation was on Tuesday joined by representatives of the India-France Friendship Group in the French Senate led by its Vice-President, Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, as well as members of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee at the grand Luxembourg Palace for their final engagement here before departing for Rome, Italy.

"All the colleagues in the Senate in this majestic building have only one word to say: we are together with India in the fight against terrorism," Prasad told reporters.

"They totally agreed that France and India, indeed the whole democratic world, need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the Pakistani state," Prasad said, adding that the delegation was 'really touched' by this support and expressed gratitude to the French senators.

"We saw it all here: energy, compassion, love for France and India and the people, that is the takeaway (of the visit)," he added.