SC asks Assam Human Rights Commission to probe police encounter cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to conduct an independent probe into police encounter cases where proper procedure was allegedly not followed in the state between May 2021 and August 2022.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, which disposed of a plea alleging fake encounters by Assam police, said that though a few specific instances might warrant further evaluation, a blanket direction based on a mere compilation of cases was not justified.

The plea sought an independent investigation into over 171 police encounters in Assam between May 2021 and August 2022.

The bench said among many cases flagged by petitioner Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder for alleged non-compliance with procedural guidelines laid down by the court in 2014 on the investigation into encounters, most appear to be factually incorrect.

Barring a few of the cases, it was difficult to conclude that there were flagrant violations of guidelines, the court said.

"We entrust this matter to Assam HRC for necessary enquiry, independently and expeditiously. It must be ensured that victims and family members are given a fair opportunity," the bench said and directed the Commission headed by a retired high court chief justice to issue a public notice inviting claims of the aggrieved, while ensuring confidentiality.