SC to hear plea on stipend to medical interns

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear a plea challenging non-payment of stipends to MBBS interns.

The counsel for the petitioners mentioned the matter before a two-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih for an urgent hearing.

“The matter pertains to providing stipend to MBBS interns. It was to be listed before Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia bench on May 19, but the case didn’t come for hearing that day. MBBS medical students are getting zero stipend,” the counsel told the top court.

The CJI assured that the plea would be listed for hearing during partial working days when Justice Dhulia’s bench sits. But when the CJI was apprised that Justice Dhulia would hear it in July, the CJI decided to hear it before July. He did not give any date, but assured to hear it soon.