Twisted love, twisted lies: Gujarat couple kills, burns stranger in elaborate elopment scheme

AHMEDABAD: Two lovers have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly man in an elaborate elopement scheme in Gujarat's Patan district.

"The accused — Geeta Ahir, a married woman, and her paramour Bharat Ahir — devised a plot reminiscent of a crime thriller, taking direct inspiration from the film Drishyam,” stated a Patan police official in an official press release.

The release stated that Geeta was in an extramarital relationship with Bharat and was looking for a way to escape her marriage.

"Rather than simply eloping, the duo allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme to fake Geeta’s death in order to avoid suspicion and any potential pursuit by her family or community," the release said.

"The motive behind the act was to mislead Geeta’s family into believing that she had died by suicide, thereby allowing the pair to sever all existing ties and start a new life together, free from any trace or accountability," the release concluded.