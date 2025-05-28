UP sets benchmark in afforestation; to establish ‘Green Chaupals’ in villages for grassroots participation

LUCKNOW: In an effort to significantly increase the green cover across Uttar Pradesh, the state government is planning to initiate grassroots environmental efforts by establishing ‘Green Chaupals’ in villages.
The initiative, led by the Forest Department, aims to transform the state’s plantation efforts into a public movement by ensuring active community involvement in environmental conservation.
The decision was made following directives issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent review meeting of the Department of Forest and Environment.
The CM emphasised the need to raise Uttar Pradesh’s green cover to 15 per cent by the year 2030. He stated that this ambitious target could only be achieved when plantation becomes a mass movement.
As part of the initiative, a ‘Green Chaupal’ will be established at the level of every Gram Sabha, with support from various departments. Each Chaupal will be required to hold at least one meeting every month.
Additionally, the government plans to create ‘Gram Van’ (village forests) in rural areas to support afforestation efforts.
The Divisional Forest Officer, acting as the Member Secretary of the District Environment Committee, will lead the formation of Green Chaupals in every Gram Sabha.
Each Green Chaupal will be chaired by the Gram Pradhan (village head), while the Section/Beat Officer will serve as the Member Secretary and the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) will act as the Coordinator.
The committee will also include three Gram Panchayat members, including at least one woman. In addition, a woman representative from a self-help group, the headmaster of the local primary school, an Anganwadi assistant, a progressive farmer, a local environmentalist or NGO representative, and a member from the Biodiversity Management Committee will be part of the team. Other departmental representatives will be invited as special invitees.
The Green Chaupal will actively participate in the planning and implementation of Gram Panchayat-wise micro plans for plantation. It will also ensure tree plantation and maintenance of saplings on vacant land available in the Gram Panchayat to enhance greenery.
The Green Chaupal team will focus on raising awareness to control human-wildlife conflict and will work towards establishing and managing a Gram Harit Nidhi (village green fund).
Schools will also be involved in spreading awareness among teachers and students about biodiversity, environmental protection, and climate change.
The District Plantation Committee will monitor the functioning of the Green Chaupals, while the Divisional Forest Officer will be responsible for coordination to ensure their effective operation.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Projects), Ramkumar, said preparations were underway for the formation of Green Chaupals.
“These Chaupals will play a vital role in enhancing greenery across Uttar Pradesh. At the village level, the Gram Pradhan will serve as the President of the Green Chaupal,” he added.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has set a new benchmark in environmental conservation and afforestation by achieving the highest compensatory afforestation in the country for the year 2024–25, through effective use of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds.
According to official records, Uttar Pradesh has completed afforestation on 32,933 hectares of land, about 86 per cent of its target, using CAMPA funds. Key contributions to this achievement have come from the Shivalik Forest Division, Kashi Wildlife Division, and Varanasi Forest Division.
In addition to afforestation, several other significant initiatives have been implemented under the CAMPA fund. These include the establishment of a Jatayu Breeding Centre in Maharajganj, projects for water purification and soil conservation, as well as the development of patrolling outposts and procurement of forest vehicles to support conservation efforts.