UP sets benchmark in afforestation; to establish ‘Green Chaupals’ in villages for grassroots participation

LUCKNOW: In an effort to significantly increase the green cover across Uttar Pradesh, the state government is planning to initiate grassroots environmental efforts by establishing ‘Green Chaupals’ in villages.

The initiative, led by the Forest Department, aims to transform the state’s plantation efforts into a public movement by ensuring active community involvement in environmental conservation.

The decision was made following directives issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent review meeting of the Department of Forest and Environment.

The CM emphasised the need to raise Uttar Pradesh’s green cover to 15 per cent by the year 2030. He stated that this ambitious target could only be achieved when plantation becomes a mass movement.

As part of the initiative, a ‘Green Chaupal’ will be established at the level of every Gram Sabha, with support from various departments. Each Chaupal will be required to hold at least one meeting every month.

Additionally, the government plans to create ‘Gram Van’ (village forests) in rural areas to support afforestation efforts.

The Divisional Forest Officer, acting as the Member Secretary of the District Environment Committee, will lead the formation of Green Chaupals in every Gram Sabha.

Each Green Chaupal will be chaired by the Gram Pradhan (village head), while the Section/Beat Officer will serve as the Member Secretary and the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) will act as the Coordinator.