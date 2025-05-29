Air India to terminate pilots with minor alcohol content during breath tests

NEW DELHI: As a precautionary step aimed at ensuring passenger safety, Air India on Thursday warned pilots that they would be terminated from work if the pre-flight breath analyser tests were positive and revealed an alcohol content greater than 0.02 grams for every 210 litres of breath taken into consideration.

BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) tests always measure in terms of the unit of grams per 210 Litres for scientific reasons.

A meeting to discuss the issue was held by the management with the pilots, said sources privy to the development.

Confirming the change announced, the source said, “The airline has decided to become really strict with the pilots. A similar violation in the past would have invited just three months of suspension. This was as per the norms laid down by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”

Alcohol content less than 0.02 grams would invite a suspension and loss of pay for three months, he said. “The internal circular in this connection would be released shortly,” the source added.