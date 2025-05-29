Air India to terminate pilots with minor alcohol content during breath tests

NEW DELHI: As a precautionary step aimed at ensuring passenger safety, Air India on Thursday warned pilots that they would be terminated from work if the pre-flight breath analyser tests were positive and revealed an alcohol content greater than 0.02 grams for every 210 litres of breath taken into consideration.
BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) tests always measure in terms of the unit of grams per 210 Litres for scientific reasons.
A meeting to discuss the issue was held by the management with the pilots, said sources privy to the development.
Confirming the change announced, the source said, “The airline has decided to become really strict with the pilots. A similar violation in the past would have invited just three months of suspension. This was as per the norms laid down by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”
Alcohol content less than 0.02 grams would invite a suspension and loss of pay for three months, he said. “The internal circular in this connection would be released shortly,” the source added.
A significant number of pilots across airlines reporting drunk for duty may have promoted the move, another source said. Last year, the DGCA reported that 33 pilots failed the alcohol tests in the first half of 2024.
An RTI application by aviation researcher Chandrashekhar Gaur revealed that in the five years (2020-2024), a total of 724 crew members, including pilots, tested positive for intoxicants. The number of drunk pilots had doubled during the period, with 26 found drunk in 2020 and this number shot up to 54 in 2024, the RTI response revealed.
As per the DGCA regulations, a pilot who fails the breathalyser test for the first time will have the licence suspended for three months. A repeat of the offence would ensure licence suspension for the second time, the suspension would be for three years, and a third violation would ensure permanent revocation of the licence.
In a rare instance, Air India had terminated the services of a pilot on board the Phuket-Delhi flight in March 2024 after he tested positive after landing here.
Air India did not respond to queries in connection with the new rule.